Economy Kenya's passport rises six places in ranking

Kenyan passport has gained six places in the global ranking by Henley Passport Index Report. PHOTO | POOL

By EDNA MWENDA

Kenyan passport has gained six places in the global ranking by Henley Passport Index Report, strengthening its position as a favourite travel destination.

The latest data from the Henley Passport Index third quarter of 2023 Report shows Kenya is at position 67 globally up from 73 last year and the eighth most powerful African passport.

The index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations.

The mobility score measures the number of countries that a person holding a Kenyan passport can visit without a visa or the nations where they can get the document on arrival.

In Africa, Kenya’s passport was ranked the most powerful after Seychelles (24), Mauritius (29), South Africa (51), Botswana (58), Namibia (62), Lesotho (64) and Eswatini (66).

Tanzania’s (69) and Malawi’s (68) passports fell from the top powerful passports last year.

Kenyans can also visit up to 76 countries without visas with some destinations such as Fiji, Samoa, Barbados, Cuba, Jamaica, Dominica, Bahamas, Philippines, Malaysia, Maldives and Cambodia offering visas before arrival.

Singapore, Germany, Italy and Spain were the most powerful passports in the world with a score of 192 and 190 respectively.

“Powerful passports are far more than mere travel documents that define our ease of cross-border movement. They also enhance our economic mobility in terms of accessing international investment and business opportunities,” said Henley.

Kenya has been banking on the new East African passport to improve the strength of its travel document. it has been phasing out the old-generation passports as it migrates to the EAC document.

