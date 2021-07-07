Economy MPs summon Judiciary team for flouting HR policies

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Parliament has summoned the human resources committee of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over failure to appoint officers who had been in acting capacity for between 16 and 40 months.

Ten Judiciary staff are on acting appointments contrary to the Judiciary Human Resources Policies and Procedures Manual.

Some of the positions had been held for over three years contrary to Section B20 (iii) and (iv) of the Judiciary Human Resources Policies and Procedures Manual.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Committee wants to grill the JSC committee for failing to substantively appoint officers to various positions at the Judiciary.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu faulted the committee for flouting several sections of the Judiciary Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual.

“The manual requires acting appointments to be held for a maximum of 12 months that can only be extended by a final acting period of six months,” Ms Gathungu said in an adverse audit opinion.

She said after the 12 months a decision must be made to either confirm the employee, extend the acting for a further six months or revert the person to the former post.

“No explanation has been provided for this anomaly,” Ms Gathungu said.

PAC want to know why the human resource committee did not fill the vacant positions with substantive officeholders, especially the critical position of Director Finance.

Yesterday, PAC sent away the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi for failing to appear with officials of the seven-member committee.









to a meet yesterday.

“We had directed you to come with members of the Human Resources committee of the JSC. Where are they?” Opiyo Wandayi asked.

PAC rejected Ms Amadi’s explanation that the officials were judges who had matters listed in the course list.

“Three of the seven members are judges and they had matters listed before them. They could not come along,” she said.

Committee members Aden Duale (Garissa Township) and Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul) demanded to know the whereabouts of the other four none-judges members of the panel.

“What would happen if the judges fell ill? Are you saying they will attend court because they have matters listed in the course list?” Ms Obara asked.

Mr Wandayi ruled that the meeting will not proceed unless members of the human resource committee are present.

“We shall not proceed on this matter unless we have Human Resources committee of JSC led by chairperson who must attend with two other members. This meeting is rescheduled to Monday July 12, 2021,” he ruled.