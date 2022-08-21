Economy MPs who lost seats have a week to clear with House

By EDWIN MUTAI

More than 210 MPs who lost in the August 9 General Elections have one week to clear their offices and pave the way for new entrants.

The National Assembly acting Clerk Serah Kioko has directed lawmakers trounced in the polls to urgently clear with their employer in the same week that new MPs are reporting for orientation.

New MPS are expected to hold the first sitting of the House and take their oath of office by September 9, the constitutionally stipulated timeline.

Outgoing members will clear with the Parliamentary Service Commission by handing over all office kits, official cars, outstanding loans, mortgages or sacco loans among others as new ones start pre-swearing and orientation sessions this Thursday.

“Former members of the National Assembly are required to urgently conclude any pending administrative clearances to facilitate a smooth transition of the 13th Parliament,” Ms Kioko said in a notice.

Kenyans sent home 211 members of the National Assembly and the Senate at the polls. In the National Assembly, 146 legislators who represented single-member constituencies were sent packing while 34 of the 47 Woman Representatives were shown the door.

Voters dismissed 31 Senators out of the 47 elected lawmakers.

The National Assembly consists of 349 members both elected and nominated.

