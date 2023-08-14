Economy Murang’a revenue up 30pc on automation

Murang'a County Governor Irungu Kang'ata. FILE PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By MARTIN MWAURA

The Murang’a county government has collected an extra Sh150 million in revenue after the digitisation of its system to reduce leakages.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata says a pilot of its digital revenue collection system has proved to be successful after collecting Sh650 million up from the Sh500 million netted last year.

Launched on September 9 last year, the system, Kang’ata said, has drastically increased the revenue collected across the county, saying this will ensure the county government achieves its targets.

The devolved unit aims to bring in Sh1.2 billion up from Sh500 million collected annually at the moment using the manual system.

"This system will counter pilferage of public resources and boost our revenue. Our aim is to ensure the county collects over Sh200 million each month," he said.

Kang’ata said the rollout has cut long queues at the county offices as most services are now available online.

"This has also helped solve the issue of Murang’a residents making long trips and very long queues to be served."

The county has also automated the Health Management Information System (HMIS) to help improve the delivery of medical services at Murang’a level five hospital.

The governor said this system will record and store health data so that it can be retrieved and processed to improve service delivery.

"The system will also help monitor the consumption of various drugs and help in restocking those drugs as demanded."