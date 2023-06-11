Economy New building code expected in Q1 of financial year

National Construction Authority (NCA) CEO Maurice Aketch during the interview at his office in Nairobi on June 8, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Kenya's updated building code will be out in the first quarter of the year starting in July, the National Construction Authority has said.

The new code will replace the one developed in 1968 and which the construction industry players say is limiting.

The new tool will be performance-based and factor in technological advancement, universal access to buildings as well as environment-friendly construction.

“Our intention is to have it (new building code) published between July and September of the next financial year,” said NCA executive director Maurice Akech.

A building code is an instruction manual of various standards to ensure there is quality output.

For instance, while the current building code may restrict developers to specified materials in building the walls, the new one addresses whether the wall has the right strength and fire resistance quality.

