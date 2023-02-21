Economy New Commonwealth’s Nairobi office to boost Kenyan exports

An aerial view of Kilimani area in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

More by this Author

Commonwealth’s official business networking organisation will on Wednesday open an office in Nairobi to support East African businesses seeking export markets for their goods and services.

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) chairperson Lord Jonathan Peter Marland says the office will be used as a hub to grow trade and investments by offering opportunities such as business networking and legal advice for firms eyeing cross-border deals.

“We are opening our office here (Nairobi) this Wednesday as part of our territorial outreach so that we can help businesses achieve international connectivity,” said Mr Marland.

“We are a networking organisation. We do bring people together. We can expect to take Kenya and Kenyan businesses into wider markets, to meet and network and see opportunities beyond.”

Read: Commonwealth seeks to grow trade by $6.5 trillion in five years

Nairobi becomes the fourth hub for CWEIC in the African continent after Accra (Ghana), Lagos (Nigeria) and Douala (Cameroon).

CWEIC has been keen on supporting opportunities in areas such as food security, climate change and technology.

Mr Marland said part of the specific focus in Kenya will be on supporting agri-tech to improve food security.

The council usually organises Commonwealth Business Forums and has now started Commonwealth legal network to support businesses address challenges faced when accessing export markets.

“We have law firms to advise businesses on the law of the land in the countries they wish to take their businesses to,” said Mr Marland.

CWEIC has so far identified law firms in 17 countries and formed a legal network to support businesses with legal advice on issues such as rule of law, taxation, security and employment.

The Commonwealth brings together about 2.4 billion citizens spread across 56 countries with a combined economic value of $13 trillion, making it one of the largest blocks for trade and investments.

Africa is home to 21 commonwealth countries and Mr Marland believes initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which has been in place for less than three years, present an opportunity to spur trade and investments.

Read: Monica Juma quits race for Commonwealth job

About 45 members of African Union nations have fully signed up to AfCFTA and another nine are in the process of ratifying their agreements.

→ [email protected]