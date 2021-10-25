Economy NIS joins crackdown on illegal gas cylinders

A cooking gas outlet in Kasarani, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary The spy agency has joined the crackdown on illegal exchange of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders as part of measures aimed at controlling illicit refilling racket in the country.

A multi-agency team comprising officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), DCI, Epra and National Intelligence Service (NIS) will be charged with enforcing the operation.

Director of Fichua Uhalifu at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) David Chebii said they were committed to the full implementation of the Petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum) Regulations, 2019 which prohibits LPG marketers from handling cylinders owned by rival players who are not part of their gas cylinder exchange pool.

A multi-agency team comprising officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), DCI, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) and National Intelligence Service (NIS) will be charged with enforcing the operation.

Subsequently, the officers will impound gas cylinders and motor vehicles as well as closing the affected premises found flouting the regulation, as the government moves to effectively deal with the illegal trade that sees Kenya lose billions of shillings.

The regulations abolished the mandatory cylinder exchange pool that marketers blame for opening unsafe parallel refilling channel. It allowed firms to voluntarily exchange cylinders through agreements overseen by the energy regulator

Penalties for illegal gas refiling has been increased more than tenfold to a minimum of Sh10 million in the fresh drive for safety and protection of oil dealers.

Mr Chebii pointed out they have been receiving complaints about several gas operators still encouraging the illicit trade.

“Other than ensuring that these people operating illegal gas refilling centres, popularly known as mashimo [Kiswahili for ‘holes’], remit taxes to KRA, we are also out to ensure the safety of the public because some of these facilities are operated in residential areas,” said Mr Chebii.