NSSF procurement boss, officer under arrest for Sh48m graft

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two National Social Security Fund (NSSF) officials and a businesswoman over a Sh47.7 million procurement graft.

The EACC said in a statement that it had arrested Mr George Mwazighe Mwandemo, the head of procurement at NSSF and procurement officer Ms Susan Njoki Muthoni and businesswoman Belinda Wanzila Kyalo, over a tender for the procurement of bulk filers.

A charge sheet prepared by the anti-graft body said Mr Mwandemo and Ms Muthoni knew they had a private interest when they awarded the tender to Beldavo Enterprises.

The EACC said the suspects will be charged before a Milimani court with conflict of interest, fraudulent practice in a procurement and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The charge against Mr Mwandemo and Ms Muthoni stated that being the head of procurement and a procurement officer at the NSSF, they knowingly knew that they held an indirect private interest in tender for the supply and installation of bulk filers worth Sh47.7 million.

They allegedly committed the offence between February 5, 2021, and January 5, 2022.

Ms Kyalo was accused of engaging in fraudulent practice by submitting false documents in support of her bid in the said tender.

She is further accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh23.9 million from NSSF by using false documents to win a tender.

Tanathi arrests

Meanwhile, the EACC also arrested the chief executive officer of Tanathi Water Works Development Agency, Fredrick Tito Mwamati over the alleged loss of Sh155.6 million meant for the construction of Kinanie Leather Industrial Park Water Supply Project.

Also to be charged are top managers in the water agency and directors of firms that won the tender for the construction of the project, including David Otieno Mwango, Duncan Mulandi, Dickson Mugambi, Francis Kyalo and Eric Muendo.

Others are Peter Kimuyu, Joseph Mutua and Willy Kimuyu. They are accused of conspiring to commit fraud, which led to the loss of public funds.

The charge sheet states that they committed the offence between May 16 and October 7, 2022, in Kitui County.

According to EACC, the contracts were allegedly awarded to Perma Structural Engineering Company Limited, Antidote Agencies Limited and Kyasi General Merchant Limited at a cost of Sh155.6 million.