Number plate machines lie idle at prisons for six years

The new digital number plates with a QR code, hologram, NTSA serial number (front different from back plate) and Kenyan flag. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Machines to produce modern number plates procured by the prisons department have remained idle for the past six years, a report by the Auditor General has said.

Nancy Gathungu says records at Kamiti Main Prison show the machines for producing modern motorised vehicle number plates which were supplied and delivered in the year 2016 at a cost of Sh15.2 million have not been used for the intended purposes and have since remained idle to date.

In addition, Ms Gathungu questioned a three-year contract for the supply and delivery of motorised vehicle number plate blanks which was signed on November 7, 2017, and the raw material supplied.

“However, the raw materials (motorised vehicle number plate blanks) are still held at the Kamiti Prisons Industries stores,” Ms Gathungu said.

She said information available indicates that a case relating to the supply and delivery of Motorised Vehicle Number Plate Blanks was filed at the Milimani High court, case number E321 of 2020 between a technology company and the Principal Secretary State department for Correctional Services seeking specific performance of the contract or in the alternative compensation for the full contract value of Sh1.05 billion.

Ms Gathungu said no information was provided on the current status of the case.

