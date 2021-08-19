Economy NYS suppliers petition Parliament for payment

Parliament buildings in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Suppliers and contractors who rendered services to the National Youth Service (NYS) at the height of Sh791 million theft have petitioned Parliament to push for their pending payments.

Payments to suppliers were stopped in 2015 following the NYS scandal I and II in which nearly Sh2 billion was lost through fictitious procurement.

The suppliers and contractors were engaged to supply goods and services during 2013/18.

Reforms initiated by Public Service and Youth Cabinet Secretary Margret Kobia led to a freeze in paying the pending bills amounting to Sh5.6 billion for supplies delivered to the NYS.

The freeze in payments saw NYS suppliers undergo fresh prequalification as the government moved to seal loopholes exploited for theft.

The prosecution had said that funds were stolen through fictitious invoices and multiple payments. The State then constituted a multi-agency team (MAT) to verify all pending claims before payments can be effected. The team team scrutinised all pending bills and claims up to June 2018.

The MAT comprised officers from the National Treasury, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Attorney General’s office.

To date, the suppliers said they have not received payments despite the MAT concluding its work and handing over a report recommending that the NYS and the Treasury pay cleared bills.