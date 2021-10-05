Economy Omtatah sues to block MPs Sh4.4bn cover

Activist Okiya Omtatah at the Milimani Law Courts. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary Activist Okiya Omtatah has challenged a Sh4.4 billion medical insurance cover for MPs arguing it would be wasteful given that the legislators will only benefit for seven months before their term expires.

In a petition filed under certificate of urgency, Mr Omtatah wants court to quash the tender by Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) for provision of medical insurance cover to lawmakers for a period of two years, with effect from January 2022.

He is aggrieved that the PSC wants to commit taxpayers to a two-year contract in circumstances where current MPs and their dependents will only enjoy the cover for seven months and nine days.

The term of the current MPs ends on August 9, 2022.

The commission invited bids whose deadline is October 18, for provision of medical cover for 418 lawmakers, two PSC commissioners and their immediate dependents (one spouse and a maximum of five children).

The entitlement per family per year is Sh10.6 million (inpatient Sh10 million, Sh300,000 for outpatient, Sh150,000 for maternity, Sh100,000 dental and Sh100,000 for optical).

The scheme also covers overseas treatment and evacuation abroad for treatment by use of business class air ticket for the patient and facilitation of economy class ticket for the accompanying person.