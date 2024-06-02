Parastatals conduct fresh headcount to rein in ‘ghost workers’

The government has ordered a fresh headcount of workers in parastatals in another attempt to weed out “ghost workers” from the national payroll amid pressure to deal with the wage bill crisis.

In a letter to all State corporations dated May 28, State Corporations Advisory Committee secretary Simon Indimuli ordered the institution heads to ‘urgently’ submit an inventory of their staff by the close of business on Friday.

The government suspects that former staff were continuing to receive salaries after leaving the civil service and State corporations.

In 2014, fictitious names were discovered on the government’s payroll after authorities started biometrically registering all civil servants.

“Please note that the government urgently requires a stocktake of all public servants in Kenya,” reads the letter seen by the Business Daily, which was also sent to the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, the Cabinet secretary, and Public Service PS.

“In this regard, you are hereby required to do an inventory of the total number of staff working in your State corporation.”

The corporation heads are required to break down their employees’ census based on their pay grades and per department, directorate, or division, as well as to submit a complete inventory of their staff.

This comes against the backdrop of an inflated public wage bill that is putting a strain on the budget and denying the state cash for projects.

It also emerges at a time when tens of parastatals have been proposed for merging to cut the duplicity of roles and reduce recurrent expenditure.

Data by the Treasury reveals that expenditure on wages and salaries by the government in the first quarter of 2023 surpassed the planned spending by Sh16.55 billion, highlighting the stress that the remuneration of civil servants has on public finances.

Earlier this month, the President’s Council of Economic Advisers and the Treasury identified 35 State corporations to be merged as part of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF)-recommended restructuring measures in line with the existing credit deal with the multilateral lender.

The IMF, in their Article IV consultation—which is meant to help safeguard Kenya’s fiscal sustainability—pushed for fiscal consolidation measures, including taming public expenditure growth while maximising tax revenues.

“The authorities’ commitment to fiscal consolidation while protecting essential social and developmental spending should support efforts to bring down the debt burden towards the new debt anchor of 55 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) in present value terms by 2029,” the IMF deputy managing director said in January after the board discussed Kenya’s progress under recommended reforms.

President William Ruto has been alluding to axing some civil servants lately to bridge Kenya’s fiscal deficit and cut borrowing, which currently stands at Sh10.4 trillion as of March, according to the Central Bank of Kenya’s latest statistics.

“We cannot continue accumulating debt. Borrowing will also lead us down the cliff. We must get it right. We must do what is right. This is the time,” he said at a recent meeting with parastatal heads.