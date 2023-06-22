Economy Pastor Ng’ang’a gets orders against Railways in city land row

Televangelist James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Church has obtained orders restraining Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) from interfering with a parcel of land on Haile Selassie Avenue alleged to be railway reserve.

The preacher sought court’s protection after the State corporation halted his plans to construct a commercial building on the property.

Pastor Ng’ang’a said in court documents he had laid out plans to construct 20 shops, parking space and other social amenities on the parcel of land, being the legal proprietor.

Environment and Land Court judge Edward Wabwoto granted Mr Ng’ang’a interim orders, blocking KRC from interfering with his title and the quiet, peaceful enjoyment of the parcel of land, pending the determination of the application.

“Upon notifying the defendant/respondent of the proposed construction, it evinced a clear intention to forcibly, unlawfully and without any justification or colour of right to alienate, dispose or convert the said parcel of land, alleging it is a railway reserve,” Mr Ng’ang’a said in the application.

Justice Wabwoto directed the case to be heard on July 4.

Through lawyer Cliff Oduk, Pastor Ng’ang’a said he is the registered legal and absolute proprietor of the land having acquired it from a couple for Sh8 million on June 22, 2011.

He said the previous owner was Amin Mohamed Rahim Bhanjee, who had 99 year lease from October 1994.

After the demise of Mr Bhanjee, his wife, Farida Amin Mohamed was issued with a certificate of confirmation of grant after a succession case on July 17, 1998.

Pastor Ng’ang’a said he purchased the land after conducting due diligence at the Lands office, which confirmed that the title deed of the property was genuine.

