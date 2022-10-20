Economy President Ruto eyes 100,000km fibre optic network

By KABUI MWANGI

The government will lay an additional 100,000 kilometres of the national fibre optic cable during President William Ruto’s first five-year term in efforts to speed up internet connectivity across the country.

The President made the revelation during Thursday’s Mashujaa Day fete at Uhuru Gardens where he reiterated the government’s long-term commitment to achieve universal broadband availability.

“The Government is committed to invest in the digital superhighway and the creative economy, which will be enablers of transformation, productivity and overall competitiveness,” said Ruto.

“Over the next five years, the Government will ensure universal broadband availability by hastening the roll-out of connectivity throughout the country. The laying out of an additional 100,000km of the national fibre-optic network is expected to deliver this target,” he added.

While making a case for internet’s potential to create jobs and generate wealth, especially among the country’s youthful populace, Dr Ruto hailed players in the digital creative sector for their resilience and ability to create content that has global appeal.

“Kenya is a strong leader in the information, communication and technology space. Our youth have consistently shown robust interest in this field and are engaged on various platforms, generating captivating content that is appreciated globally,” he said.

