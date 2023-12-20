Economy President Ruto’s media team head Mugonyi lands top job at CA

David Mugonyi has been appointed as Director General for the Communications Authority of Kenya. PHOTO | POOL

By WINNIE ONYANDO

More by this Author

ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo has given the go-ahead for the appointment of President William Ruto’s aide, David Mugonyi, as the director-general at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Mr Mugonyi’s selection follows an interview in which 35 candidates were considered.

The board, chaired by Mary Mungai, cited Mr Mugonyi’s outstanding qualifications and experience as the deciding factors in the hiring.

A letter from Head of Public Service Felix Koskei dated December 19 approved the appointment of Mr Mugonyi.

A master’s graduate in international journalism from the City University of London, the head of the Presidential Communication Service was first trained as a teacher of literature and linguistics, before pursuing a post-graduate diploma in journalism at the University of Nairobi.

Before rising to his role as the head of the Presidential Communication Service last September, Mr Mugonyi had worked with Dr Ruto as the head of the Deputy President Presidential Service. He had served in Parliament before then, having joined the House as a staff from his role as deputy news editor at the Nation Media Group.

The new CA director-general is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the ICT sector in the country.

He replaces Ezra Chiloba, who stepped down in October.

Mr Owalo said the appointment was a critical step in implementing an investment promotion and facilitation framework to attract diverse local and international investors.

Mr Mugonyi is expected to lead the Communications Authority of Kenya into a new era of technological advancement and regulatory efficiency.

“The Board is confident that Mr Mugonyi's extensive experience, coupled with his academic background, will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of the Authority. His proven track record in navigating the complexities of public service and strategic communications makes him well-suited to lead the organization into the future,” Ms Mungai, the CA board chair said in a congratulatory message.

He has been an ally of President Ruto since he was elected the deputy president in 2012.

Prior to his departure, Chiloba was suspended over allegations of abuse of office and misuse of funds in the Sh662.4 million mortgage scheme run by the communications regulator.

→ [email protected]