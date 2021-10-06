Economy President Uhuru Kenyatta nominates two for EACC commission

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated retired Colonel Alfred Mutweta Mshimba and Dr Monica Wanjiru Muiru to replace two commissioners who resigned from the anti-graft agency last month.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi on Wednesday said that the head of State submitted names of the two nominees to Parliament on Tuesday.

Lawmakers now have 21 days to vet the two, paving the way for their appointment before next month.

The two will replace Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia who resigned last month close to a year before the end of their six-year term.

“The message that was received in my office on October 5 reads in part, the President has nominated Colonel Alfred Mutweta Mshimba and Dr Monica Wanjiru Muiru as commissioners of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),” Speaker Muturi said.

“In this regard, the President seeks approval of the nominees by this House.”

Also Read EACC commissioners in surprise resignation

The Public Service Commission picked the two following interviews last month and forwarded the names to President Kenyatta.

Col (Rtd) Mshimba and Dr Muiru will appear before the National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs for vetting in the coming days.

Mr Kenyatta urged lawmakers to move with speed and approve the two nominees as he seeks to fill vacancies that have left EACC depleted and strained in its efforts to spearhead the fight against corruption.

The calls to Parliament for approvals is meant to avoid a leadership vacuum at the EACC, with the terms of the remaining two commissioners set to expire in December.

EACC currently has Sophia Lepuchirit and Mwaniki Gachoka as the only remaining commissioners alongside chairman Eliud Wabukala.

Dr Maalim and Mrs Macharia did not disclose the reasons that prompted their surprise resignation.