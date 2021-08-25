Economy PrideInn Hotel CEO charged with theft, property damage

Mr Mohammed Hasnain Shabbir Noorani when he appeared at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi yesterday to plead to the theft and malicious damage charges. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Mr Noorani, who appeared before Nairobi chief magistrate Francis Andayi, denied all the charges.

The court heard that he committed the offence between May 1 and July 1 last year, jointly with others not before the court.

The court heard that he destroyed the building belonging to Imran Abdulasalaam and further stole CCTVs, door locks, room equipment, furniture, and fittings, all valued at Sh36.6 million.

PrideInn Hotel chief executive Mohammed Hasnain Shabbir Noorani was yesterday charged in a Nairobi court with malicious damage to property and stealing from a building where the hotel is situated in Westlands.

Mr Andayi ordered him to deposit cash bail of Sh1 million or an alternative bond of Sh2 million, to secure his release.

Mr Noornani has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with Mr Abdulsalaam after entering a second sub-lease agreement and renovations, which were carried.

PrideInn leased the premises between 2009 and 2015 and was renewed for another five years in 2016. During the renovations, the furniture and fittings were removed before the parties fell out and multiple cases were filed in court, some involving the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case will be mentioned on September 8.