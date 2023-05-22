Economy Procurement watchdog flags skewed insurance tenders

The procurement watchdog has asked ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to drop prohibitive requirements. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BONFACE OTIENO

The procurement watchdog has asked ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to drop prohibitive requirements such as evidence of profit and paid-up capital in call for tenders, saying this hurts competitive bidding among insurance industry players.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), in a recent circular to MDAs, said restrictive tender requirements, including annual gross premium and professional indemnity cover, should be abolished to promote fair bidding.

The restrictive clauses, the PPRA said, contravene Article 227 of the Constitution and sections 60 and 80 (3) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

Article 227 of the Constitution states that when a State organ or any other public entity contracts for goods or services, it shall do so under a fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective system.

“We have noted that some procuring entities are requiring bidders to provide requirements that are prohibitive and not proportionate to the estimated cost of services being procured,” said PPRA director–general Patrick Wanjuki in the circular.

Evaluation criteria

“We, therefore, remind all accounting officers that it is an offence under the Act to breach the rules on specific procurement requirements or prepare skewed or tailored technical specifications, as provided under section 60 of the Act.”

Mr Wanjuki said to promote fairness, the evaluation criteria should be objective when a tender in the insurance space is floated.

The evaluation criteria, he says, should also consider the estimated cost of the goods, works or services being procured and be aligned to the registration requirements provided under the Insurance Act.

“We clarify that when using the open tender method, procuring entities should allow participation of all eligible registered insurance service providers,” said Mr Wanjuki in the letter copied to Attorney General Justin Muturi, Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei and Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.

The letter is also copied to Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo, Council of Governor CEO Mary Mwiti and former Insurance Regulatory Authority CEO Godfrey Kiptum.

Mr Wanjuki added that it was wrong for tenderers to lock out some underwriters on restrictive clauses as all insurers under the IRA are free to bid in Kenya.

The new revelation is coming at a time a new report by the anti-corruption watchdog has revealed that tender awards for at least three out of 10 health projects at the county level were influenced by governors.

They were followed closely by members of the county assembly (26 per cent) and Members of Parliament at 12 per cent.

The report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) examined the three phases of procurement, namely pre-tender, tender and post-tender.

Similarly, 13 percent of contractors acknowledged cases of undue influence, as did 22 percent of members of the public.

