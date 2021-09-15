Economy Queries over the head-hunting of Gender adviser

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia is on the spot for head-hunting an adviser and subsequently securing her a job as the Secretary, Gender Affairs.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu questioned payment of Sh3 million to Ms Kasiva as the Secretary, Gender Affairs in the year to June 2019.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia is on the spot for head-hunting an adviser and subsequently securing her a job as the Secretary, Gender Affairs.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard that Faith Kasiva was head-hunted from the UN Women and hired at the highest point of Job Group T on Local Agreement Terms.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu questioned payment of Sh3 million to Ms Kasiva as the Secretary, Gender Affairs in the year to June 2019.

Ms Gathungu said the officer did not poses the requisite skills to hold the position.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) on the request of Prof Kobia waived a requirement for the possession of a Strategic Leadership Development Course to allow Ms Kasiva’s appointment to the position.

Ms Kasiva assume office at a monthly maximum salary scale of Sh315,700 instead of the minimum entry point of Sh160,600.

The PSC salary structure stipulates that on first appointment, an officer will enter the salary structure at the minimum point of the respective salary scale.

Prof Kobia also awarded Ms Kasiva Sh65,000 entertainment allowance, Sh60,000 extraneous allowance, Sh15,000 for domestic servant, Sh24,000 for commuter allowance or a chauffeur driven government vehicle for official use and Sh80,000 house allowance.

Other perks include medical insurance cover for self, one spouse and five children below 25 years as well as leave entitlement and other expenses of Sh10,000.

PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi put Gender Principal Secretary Collette Suda to task to explain how an officer who had not worked in government was hired at the highest point of Job Group T.

In a letter dated March 2018 and addressed to then acting PSC chairperson Peter Ole Nkuraiya, Prof Kobia requested for recruitment of Secretary, Gender Affairs.

“This capacity gap needs to be addressed urgently through strengthening the office of Secretary, Gender Affairs.

Ms Kasiva was Team Leader, Social Economic and Development at UN Women, Nairobi.