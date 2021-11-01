Economy Rotich denies fresh dams’ scandal charges

Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich Monday took a fresh plea over the loss of Sh55.8 billion meant for the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The new charges were preferred against them after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji consolidated two case files to expedite the trials.

Mr Haji also indicated that some of the accused persons had offered to be witnesses in the trial.

Mr Rotich denied the charges together with eight other persons including former National Environment Management Authority (Nema) boss Geoffrey Mwangi Wahungu, former Kerio Valley Development Authority managing director David Kimosop and senior officials at the Treasury.

The new charges were preferred against them after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji consolidated two case files to expedite the trials. Mr Haji also indicated that some of the accused persons had offered to be witnesses in the trial.

Mr Rotich and his co-accused had opposed the merger of the files saying it would amount to a violation of their rights but Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi dismissed their objection.

Mr Rotich is accused of borrowing funds from private foreign banks without any budgetary approval by Parliament and any allocation for the loans being approved by Parliament in respect to Arror multi-purpose dam. He denied a total of 19 counts.

The trial will start on November 23.