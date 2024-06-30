Obsolete NTSA equipment spark road safety concerns

Officials at key motor vehicle inspection centres run by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have obsolete equipment and cannot effectively do their job, an audit has revealed, raising concerns about the safety of passengers on the country’s roads.

Though inspection of motor vehicles is one of NTSA's core functions, an audit now reveals that equipment in at least 10 of its centres across the country is “no longer useful” and is forcing its officers to undertake manual inspections.

“A visit to the regional offices in Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret, Mombasa, Voi, Machakos, Nyeri, and Embu revealed that inspection equipment and facilities are either faulty or obsolete and are no longer useful for their intended purposes,” Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu reveals, pointing to one of the major causes of road accidents witnessed in the country.

Thousands of Kenyans have died on Kenyan roads, with the NTSA often shifting blame to drivers and saccos operating public transport vehicles, but the audit now exposes weaknesses within the authority, that could be leading to accidents.

The audit, released this month, notes that NTSA’s inspection centres are old and are forcing officers to undertake manual checks which are not accurate, meaning faulty vehicles could be issued a clean bill of health.

“The officers in the region inspect the motor vehicles manually as the inspection centres were old and subserviced. Manual inspections could not yield accurate inspection reports as the inspectors have a double work of manually inspecting and recording the results in the online platform for reports,” Ms Gathungu notes.