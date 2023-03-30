Economy Search for new CBK governor begins as Dr Njoroge term ends

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge on October 27, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has opened the search for a new Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor as Dr Patrick Njoroge’s term ends.

Dr Njoroge, who has served as the CBK governor for eight years, will formally leave office on June 17, 2023, to pave way for his successor.

PSC said in a Thursday notice it is also looking for a deputy governor of the CBK to replace Sheila M’Mbijjewe whose term is also ending.

Ms M’Mbijjewe successor will become the second deputy governor following the hiring of Dr Susan Koech on March 10, 2023.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 231 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and Sections 13-15 of CBK Act, Chapter 491, the Public Service Commission hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the positions of governor and deputy governor of the CBK,” said the PSC.

Kenyans interested in either of the positions have been asked to send their applications by April 19, 2023.

Dr Njoroge’s successor will be the tenth CBK governor. Past governors include Dr Leon Baranski, Duncan Ndegwa, Philip Ndegwa, Eric Kotut, Micah Cheserem, Nahashon Nyagah, Dr Andrew Mullei and Prof. Njuguna Ndungu.

The commission noted that the successful candidates will be appointed for a term of four years, renewable for one term only, subject to satisfactory performance.

The position of the CBK governor requires candidates to be Kenyan citizens and recognised professionals with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in fields such as economics, banking, finance or law.

The candidates are also required to have over 10 years of senior management experience in economics, banking, finance or other relevant fields.

PSC further stated that the candidate will be required to have knowledge or experience in monetary, financial, and economic matters, as well as a deep understanding of global financial sector trends.

Candidates must also demonstrate excellent leadership and people management skills, with the ability to build consensus and alliances.

Other competencies include critical thinking, commitment to consistent high-quality output, organizational and administrative skills, and the ability to communicate effectively.

