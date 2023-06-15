Economy Security agencies get Sh338bn allocation

KDF soldiers in a dress rehearsal parade during the 60th Madaraka day national celebrations at Moi stadium in Embu on June 1, 2023.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Security organs have been allocated Sh338.2 billion.

Noting their role in providing a safe environment for investment and protection of citizens and property, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said enhanced national security will see businesses thrive while aiding faster economic recovery.

“For this reason, I propose to the National Assembly to effect the budget allocation of Sh338.2 billion to support operations of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Kenya Prison Services (KPS),” he said.

From the proposal, the KDF will be allocated Sh144.9 billion, Sh98.6 billion will go to the NPS, and the NIS was allocated Sh44.3 billion while Prisons will get Sh31.3 billion.

The CS also proposed Sh8.8 billion for leasing police vehicles. He proposed an initial allocation of Sh500 million for police modernisation while more funding is expected once a comprehensive programme is in place.

To step up the war on crime and enhance support to the administration of justice, he proposed allocating Sh856 million to equip a forensic laboratory.

The Sh4 billion forensic laboratory was launched in June after years of waiting.

Before its launch, Kenya sent samples to South Africa for analysis, delaying the course of justice.

The facility hosts 10 laboratories and is expected to aid detectives in combating organised transnational crimes, trafficking of drugs, illicit arms and wildlife trophies using scientific data.

Prof Ndung’u said the Kenya Kwanza administration has also prioritised the welfare of disciplined forces by fast-tracking housing for the defence forces, which will be done through public-private partnerships.

“We have already allowed Kenya Defence Forces to retain Ksh 534 million currently collected from rental income and apply it towards repayment of the houses once complete.”

