Economy SGR burns Sh70bn, leaves taxpayer with loan burden

Kenya’s SGR line. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By CONSTANT MUNDA

More by this Author

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has not refunded a single penny of the debt it owes the Treasury for the repayment of the Sh566.12 billion Chinese loan to build the standard gauge railway (SGR) despite collecting billions of shillings in fees for more than six years of operation.

Read more HERE