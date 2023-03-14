Economy South Korea gives Konza smart city new lease of life

Kenya’s push to actualise a smart city at the Konza Technopolis has gained momentum with the roll-out of four new projects.

The projects, under its second phase, are an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and Integrated Control Centre, the establishment of a Startup Ecosystem, the development of Smart Logistics in Konza and the development of the Konza-Nairobi Corridor Transport Network.

The four projects under the Economic Innovation Partnership Program (EIPP) are backed by a grant from the government of South Korea.

Konza Technopolis is a flagship project of Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic development and is set to become the country’s technology and innovation hub.

“Konza Technopolis has identified several candidate projects for consideration and I am pleased to note that four additional projects have been approved for implementation during the second year of the development program,” ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said on Tuesday at the launch of the projects.

The four projects follow the successful completion of targets in the development of Konza City in the first year.

The Korea Trade-Investment & Promotion Agency and the Konza Technopolis Development Authority are implementing the projects on behalf of the two governments.

Kenya is banking on the transfer of tech expertise from South Korea to spur its economic digital shift, given that the Asian nation is one of the world’s leaders in technology.

Kenya boasts tech-savvy youth who are creating jobs through start-ups and online-based jobs highlighting the rich digital ecosystem that the Konza project will ride on.

The city will boost the digital economy through the creation of jobs, besides cementing the country’s position as a tech giant on the continent.

EIPP supports between two to three projects annually for three years and focuses on mid and long-term development strategies, infrastructure and financing of the projects.

