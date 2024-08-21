Stakeholders call for special tourist visas to boost arrivals

Stakeholders in the tourism industry have called on the government to introduce a special visa to facilitate the movement of visitors as the country seeks to boost arrivals.

The Tourism Professional Association (TPA) told the National Assembly's Committee on Tourism that the current Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) has not worked well for the sector.

“We have noted that the introduction of the ETA over a year has not been supportive to the tourism industry,” TPA chairman Ray Mutinda said.

“We propose in the alternative that a differentiated visa regime should be explored. We need a system that is not centralised. It would be good to know if the recently introduced ETA has had any substantial effect on tourism arrivals vis-à-vis the previous visa policy.”

Last year, President William Ruto announced that from January 2024, all visitors would be able to obtain a visa on arrival in Kenya. However, the implementation of the policy has spooked many travellers who see the new visa policy as complicated and a hindrance to travel. Citizens of countries that previously did not require a visa to travel to Kenya now have to pay between $34 (Sh4,383.57) and $52 (Sh6,704.29) to secure permission to enter the country. However, it is cheaper for those who previously had to pay more than the new ETA fees.

Kenya requires visas from citizens of 34 countries, while citizens of 19 countries on the continent are welcome without visas.

Dr Ruto's announcement came after the Interior and Immigration ministries proposed higher visa fees as the cash-strapped government sought to get state enterprises to supplement disbursements from the Treasury with non-monetary revenue from fees and fines.

Leisure and business visitor arrivals have increased as the country emerges from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted travel.

Official data from the Directorate of Immigration Services shows that visitor arrivals to Kenya, excluding those in transit, increased by 77.9 percent to 1,465,175 in 2022 from 823,312 the previous year.

However, the number of visitors has yet to reach the pre-pandemic level of 1,862,572, a development that has hurt the country's tourism sector, which is also a major foreign exchange earner for the country.

“Tourism is a key sector for Kenya’s economy. To attract more visitors and remain competitive in the global market, it is crucial to design policies that enhance convenience, encourage longer stays, and attract a diverse range of travellers,” Prof Mutinda told the committee.

TPA appeared before the Tourism and Wildlife Committee, chaired by Maara MP Kereke Mbiuki, to outline current challenges and emerging trends in the tourism sector.

The lobby told the committee that offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival to tourists from key source markets, particularly within Africa, Asia and Europe, can significantly boost visitor numbers.

Prof Mutinda said simplifying entry requirements for countries with strong tourism potential will make Kenya a more attractive destination.

Stakeholders told MPs that visa-free or fast-track entry for travellers from high-spending markets such as the United States, China and the European Union can attract tourists with higher disposable incomes.

“Tourists tend to stay longer and spend more, directly benefiting the local economy through accommodation, tours, and other services,” Prof Mutinda said.

“Kenya is often part of the multi-destination itineraries within East Africa, where tourists visit several countries such as Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda. Offering multiple entry visas can encourage travellers to return to Kenya after visiting neighbouring countries” he added.