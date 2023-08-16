Economy State eyes Sh500m from new training levy on its suppliers

Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury & Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u on May 17, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

The government is plotting to collect about Sh500 million annually from contractors and businesses that supply it with goods through a new levy.

In the proposed Public Procurement Capacity Building Levy, gazetted by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, the government wants to deduct contractors and suppliers 0.03 percent of the contract price, to be used for training public procurement officers and private businesses dealing with the government through public procurement.

The levy is to be deducted by procuring agencies before being submitted to the Public Procurement and Regulatory Authority (PPRA), which will undertake capacity-building programmes.

Read: KRA enlists big companies to arrest wealthy tax cheats

With Kenya’s public procurement estimated at between 10 and 13 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the proposed levy will see the contractors and suppliers lose about half a billion shillings in cumulative terms. Kenya’s GDP was Sh14.5 trillion in the year ended June, according to Treasury estimates.

“There shall be paid by the supplier a levy on all contracts signed between the supplier and a procuring entity at the rate of 0.03 percent of value of the signed contract, provided that this order shall not apply to contracts fully financed by development partners,” the legal notice stated.

The Treasury said payment of the levy to PPRA shall be done by procuring agencies at the time of making payments to contractors and suppliers.

PPRA in a statement on Wednesday indicated the levy would be used to improve public procurement operations, which have been affected by high cases of corruption, inefficiencies, a highly decentralised system and weak contract management, denying citizens value for money.

“As such, levels of efficiency, effectiveness, integrity, economy and accountability must be strengthened to ensure that this expenditure delivers the required services at the desired quality,” said PPRA.

Apart from services, public procurement should also deliver fiscal savings that increase public sector productivity and creates fiscal space, allowing shifting of the gains to other priority projects,” PPRA stated.

“Interventions to address these capacity gaps have been fragmented amongst different stakeholders leading to lack of coordination, sustainability, consistency and even disseminating conflicting information on various matters of public procurement practice,” it added.

PPRA says it intends to provide capacity development programmes, technical support and mentoring of persons participating in the public procurement and asset disposal system using the money, to ensure that they understand the requirements of the public procurement legal and regulatory framework.

Specifically, the proposed Levy has been earmarked to support the developing and strengthening of individual skills, competencies and attitudes, develop organizational capacity to deliver public procurement and asset disposal processes by enhancing coordination and cooperation amongst different functional areas and review existing policy, legal and regulatory frameworks on public procurement and asset disposal system to determine their adequacy and soundness in facilitating public procurement operations in the country.

“The purpose of the proposed Levy is to provide adequate funds to facilitate the provision of sustainable capacity development, technical support and mentoring of all persons participating in the public procurement and asset disposal system, facilitate the realisation of value for money, fiscal savings and ensure quality service delivery,” PPRA stated.

The authority says a national public procurement capacity development framework will be developed to assess capacity needs, design and sequence appropriate interventions and determine interventions to be taken.

Read: New KRA demand a burden to big firms

Stakeholders and members of the public have until August 31 to submit their views regarding the proposed law.

→ [email protected]