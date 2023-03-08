Editorials New KRA demand a burden to big firms

In the race to expand the tax bracket to meet ever-increasing targets, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been revving up strategies, which include tracking transactions and flagging the rich to hide their sources of income.

Now, the taxman warns it will penalise big firms for doing business with suppliers not listed on the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (e-TIMS), which relays real-time sales data to the taxman for firms registered to collect value-added tax (VAT).

This measure will see KRA bring small and medium businesses on board, often outside the tax net, since they will be forced to list on the e-TIMs to trade with the big firms.

The taxman hopes to increase its collection and address the problem of fictitious invoices that it says make it lose close to Sh30 billion.

Nevertheless, while helping KRA recruit more VAT agents, this new system will burden businesses which become tax collection agents.

Firstly, they must dedicate time and resources to manage tax collection and remittance, likely diverting attention and resources from core activities.

Secondly, companies will have to foot compliance costs and avoid mistakes that could lead to legal issues, penalties and negative public perception if they are seen to be unwilling or unable to pay their fair share of taxes.

The tax collection burden could also deny them a competitive edge compared to businesses in other countries with fewer requirements. This can discourage foreign investment and hurt the economy.

To survive, companies may devise measures that include hiding transactions to remain below the tax bracket, and denying the taxman revenues.