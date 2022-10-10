Economy State kicks off hiring of parastatal chiefs

By BONFACE OTIENO

The government has set in motion plans to hire new chief executives of State corporations whose terms of office are ending.

The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in a letter to CEOs of State corporations has asked the government officials to update details of officials such as contract duration and whether they are serving their first or second terms. Mr Kinyua also wants parastatal bosses to say those acting or are substantive officers.

“The requested information together with a copy of the current contract of employment or letters of appointment should reach this office by noon, October 8th, 2022 in soft copy,” said Mr Kinyua in the letter dated October 7.

Details of board members such as names, gender, employment duration as well as whether they are serving in first or second terms should also be provided, the head of public service directed. Board members who are alternate directors to public servants are also required to share their details.

“Kindly ensure that the same is also updated on the State Corporations Management Information System,’’ said Mr Kinyua.

Traditionally, a change in administration triggers shake-ups in parastatals as the President and ministers move to assert their authority over State firms that have previously been used as centres of patronage by successive regimes.

CEOs of cash-rich-parastatals such as the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, Communications Authority of Kenya, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Kenya National Highways Authority have contracts running into 2024.

The law says that CEOs can only be removed before their term in office lapses due to absenteeism, jailing and ill health.

