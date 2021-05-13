Economy State waives fees to woo shippers to Lamu port

Police officers patrol at the Lamu Port following the arrival of the first batch of equipment on April 28, 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

The government has waived fees charged for every bill of lading to all Lamu Port users and introduced promotional tariffs to woo traders to the new facility.

All importers will be exempted from paying Sh1,000 for every bill of lading, a charge which has been one of the trade barriers for years and a major hindrance to large scale cargo importation.

A bill of lading is document showing the type, quantity and destination of the goods.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) deputy commissioner customs and border control in charge of revenue and regional operations Joseph Kaguru urged importers to take advantage and ship in good in bulk.

The government is also considering offering at least 60 days of free storage for importers compared to 21 days which is offered at Mombasa Port.

Geo-fencing

Kenya Ports Authority had earlier extended promotional tariffs to shippers and transporters which include a 30-day free storage period for transhipment and transit cargo.

Mr Kaguru said KRA has begun geo-fencing the 1,425 kilometre Lamu-Garisa-Isiolo-Moyale road a key route to be used to evacuate cargo from Port of Lamu to Southern Ethiopia.

He said two teams have been deployed to work on the process which is expected to be completed and gazetted before the first ship docks at Lamu port next week.