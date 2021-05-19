Economy Sugar prices drop Sh20 as unsold factory stocks rise

Tractors deliver cane at a sugar factory in western Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Unsold stocks of sugar in factories have gone up more than five times the required limit, cutting consumer prices by Sh20 on a two-kilogramme packet.

Sugar directorate said there is an average of 12,000 tonnes of sugar daily that are held by millers, against 2,300 requirement.

Head of the Sugar Directorate, Rosemary Owino said the country is projected to record 660,000 tonnes of sugar this year against 603,788 that was realised in 2020.

“As of Monday, there were 12,000 tonnes of sugar held by millers in the country. To be safe, we need 2,300 tonnes consistent supply in a given day,” said Ms Owino during a forum convened by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers on sugar sub-sector strategic plan.

The retail price of sugar has dropped to as low as Sh195 from Sh215 for a two-kilo packet in supermarkets following an increase supply in the market. High volumes of the commodity in the country this year prompted the Treasury to cut on the quantities that are normally allowed to Kenya as imports.

The Treasury capped the amount of sugar that can be imported duty-free to Kenya from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) at 210,163 tonnes down from 350,000 tonnes annually.players.