Economy Tana River, Kitui boundary row heads for talks

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CHARLES MWANIKI

More by this Author Summary The two are involved in a dispute over Kalalani and Ddiddaade areas, with each claiming jurisdiction.

Since their creation under the 2010 constitution, a number of counties have been involved in boundary disputes, mainly instigated by a contest over revenue collection in border towns.

By the end of last year, there were at least 18 active disputes over county boundaries, including one where Makueni, Kajiado and Machakos counties have periodically disagreed over the jurisdiction of the multi-billion-shilling Konza City project.

The High Court has declined to rule on a boundary dispute involving Tana River and Kitui counties, instead ordering the two county governments to resolve the matter through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as negotiation, mediation and arbitration.

The Tana River administration sued its Kitui counterpart, the CS for the Interior and Co-ordination of National Government and the Attorney-General in 2019, saying that the two areas are within its Wayu Ward and inhabited by Orma Community from Tana River.

The petitioner claimed that Kitui, with the help of police officers, was illegally evicting residents of the two areas, violating their human rights and rendering it unable to collect revenue from the residents and deliver services effectively.

The three respondents countered that under the Constitution and the Inter-Governmental Relations Act No. 2 of 2012, the High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

In his ruling, Kitui High Court judge Robert Limo agreed with the respondents, saying that under the law, an inter-governmental dispute can only be taken to the courts if the parties have exhausted all alternative resolution mechanisms.

“The root of the dispute in my opinion relates to boundaries between the two counties (Kitui and Tana Counties) whose mapping and survey is a function of county governments making the dispute an inter-governmental dispute,” said the judge.

“The Petitioner has not exhausted all avenues provided to resolve whatever dispute it has over the disputed area. The jurisdiction of this court can only be invoked once all avenues have been exhausted as a matter of law.”

