Economy Tech graduate, 31, charged with fraud for fictitious Judiciary, KRA tender

Douglas Juma Onduso at the Milimani Law Courts on January 3, 2023 where he was charged with Sh12.5 million fraud. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NMG

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A 31-year-old trader has been charged with falsely obtaining more than Sh12.5 million from a man based in the US claiming he had won lucrative tenders with Kenya Revenue Authority and the Judiciary.

Mr Douglas Juma Onduso, a technology graduate allegedly acquired the money from Michael Maeri on different dates, claiming that he needed money to execute the tenders.

The court heard that the tenders he claimed to have won included renovation of some floors at the Times Towers building, supplying files to the Supreme Court and supplying water tanks to the Kenya Medical Training Institute (KMTC).

The accused person appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo and denied a total of seven counts.

The charge sheet stated that he received a total of Sh12.5 million in three tranches from Mr Maeri, a financial consultant.

It is alleged that Mr Maeri wired the money to the accused through the Western Money Union, through Mpesa and also an account of his brother at the Equity Bank.

The first count stated that Mr Onduso obtained Sh6.5 million from Mr Maeri on diverse dates between September 19 and December 23, 2021, with the intent to defraud.

It is alleged that he had won a tender from KRA to renovate its offices on the 3rd and 31st floors at the towering Times Towers Plaza, Nairobi.

On the second count, the prosecution said he received Sh1.4 million within the same period alleging he had won another tender to supply files to the Supreme Court.

The third count claimed he obtained Sh3.69 million from Mr Maeri alleging he had landed a tender to supply water tanks to KMTC.

To support his claims, Mr Onduso allegedly forged three local purchase orders (LPOs) from the three institutions and presented them to Mr Maeri to convince him to release the funds to finance the projects.

Mr Onduso’s lawyer Bernard Atancha pleaded with the court to free the suspect on bond saying he was not a flight risk and that he will abide by the terms imposed by the court.

“The accused herein has a young family that solely depends on him. I urge this court to grant him reasonable bond terms. He cooperated with investigators during the probe ahead of today’s arraignment. He is not a flight risk,” Mr Atancha for Onduso stated.

He further said the accused has undertaken not to interfere with prosecution witnesses or prejudice justice in any way.

The defence lawyer further said the accused has investments within the Kenyan borders and cannot flee to abandon them.

Mr Atancha asked the court to consider Article 50 of the Constitution which requires courts to free suspects on bond to enable them to attend the trial.

