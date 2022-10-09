Economy Thika highway, Outering the deadliest in Nairobi

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Thika Superhighway, Outering Road and Waiyaki Way are among the roads that have recorded the highest number of accidents in Nairobi, data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows.

The study compiled by the roads agency between January 1 and August 31, 2022, found that the 50-kilometre Thika Superhighway that connects motorists from Nairobi and Thika leads with 44 crashes, followed by Outering Road which recorded 43 cases.

Other roads with a high number of road accidents were Waiyaki Way which recorded 23 while both Mombasa Road and Northern Bypass had 17 accidents within the period under review.

“Eastern Bypass recorded 15, Ngong Road at 13 and Jogoo Road had 8,” said the NTSA data.

Overall, the report shows that Nairobi recorded 357 deaths out of the 3,202 fatalities that occurred as a result of road accidents countrywide in the period under review.

In terms of the road user group, the NTSA data reveal that pedestrians top the list with 199 having died due to road crashes in Nairobi.

Motorcyclists come in second having recorded 81 crashes. This was followed by passengers at 28, drivers -26, pillion passengers -17 and pedal cyclists at six.

The rise in the number of fatalities in Nairobi comes barely a year after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and the police conducted an exercise that saw at least 300 people arrested for crossing the road at undesignated points along major roads in the city.

The majority of those arrested for crossing at undesignated points were along Outering Road and Mbagathi Way now known as Raila Odinga Way.

Outering road has remained to be among the deadliest roads in Kenya, recording the highest number of road fatalities in Kenya in the last two years.

In March, NTSA said in a survey that one is more likely to die on Outering Road, Nairobi, than on any other city road.

Last year, the road accounted for 44 of the 371 deaths recorded. It was followed closely by Waiyaki Way, which claimed 38 lives, and Mombasa Road with 29 deaths.

In August 2019, Outering Road came in second after data from NTSA ranked Mombasa Road as the deadliest.

In June 2018, the NTSA ranked Nairobi’s Outer Ring Road as the most dangerous highway in the city.

