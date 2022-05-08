Economy Title deeds delay road projects in Sh1.2bn land compensation tiff

National Land Commission acting CEO Kabale Tache when she appeared before a parliament committee on May 9, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Lack of title deeds, court cases and disputes have derailed the payout of Sh1.2 billion in compensation to landowners, delaying key road projects, Parliament has been told.

Land disputes and court cases tied to wayleave compensation are some of the reasons projects delay, hitting taxpayers hard.

The NLC said disputes, lack of searches and other ownership documents, court cases, lack of IDs and account numbers as well as designing and redesigning of the projects had delayed compensation.

This, the NLC said, has affected payment of a combined compensation of Sh303 million to project-affected persons in the five inactive road projects.

The commission listed the Kisumu Northern Bypass Road project where disputes have derailed the payment of Sh104,459,926 to landowners.

Other disputed projects include the Mwatate-Taveta Road Project where property owners were to be paid Sh152,880,317 for compulsorily acquisition of land.

Disputes and court cases have prevented the NLC from releasing Sh26,394,200 to land owners who paved the way for the construction of the Kirigiti-Ngewa Road project.

Also affected is the Enaishiara-Ciakariga Road project where displaced land owners are yet to receive Sh13,726,700.

The compensation payout of Sh5,289,050 to beneficiaries of the Posta-Nairobi-Kisumu-Maralal Road project has also been delayed.

“The funds will be disbursed to project affected persons (PAPs) as soon as some of these challenges are addressed,” Kabale Tache, the acting NLC chief executive, said.

