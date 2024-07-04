Tourist arrivals touch record 2.09m in 2023

Tourist arrivals hit a new record high of 2.09 million in 2023, indicating a steady recovery from the Covid-era slump.

The number of visitors grew by 546,000, accounting for a 35.4 percent increase from 1.54 million recorded the previous year. Such high numbers were last recorded in 2018 and 2019.

Data from the 2023 annual report by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife reveals that Kenya earned Sh352.54 billion as revenue from tourists up from Sh268.09 billion in 2022.

Notably, the Exit Survey (ES) conducted in 2023 reveals, “Such growth can be explained by the good value of money tourists receive. This implies that visitors believe they are receiving quality experiences, services and attraction relative to the cost of their travel.”

United States of America (USA) was the top performing source market in 2023 with 265,310 accounting for 14 percent of the total. This was closely trailed by Uganda, Tanzania and United Kingdom with 10 percent,eight percent and eight percent respectively.

The most improved market was China where the number of visitors increased by 32,605 to 52,865, translating to a 161 percent growth.

Other notable increases were recorded for Italy (121 percent), South Korea (99 percent) and Australia (89 percent).

Topping the list of purpose of visit was holiday and leisure with 875,272 visitors which accounted for 45 percent of all international visitor arrivals.

Amboseli National Park was the most visited place attracting 140,083 foreign visitors. It was closely followed by Nairobi National Park (135,061) and Tsavo East National Park (114,002).

Such growth in tourist arrivals could have positive implications for the local economy such as increased revenue, employment opportunities and overall growth in the tourism sector.

While it is predicted that in 2024 the country could receive more than 2.38 million tourists, ongoing nationwide protests could throw a spanner in the works for progress already witnessed.