Trade lobbies want immediate reopening of economy

By KEVIN ROTICH

Trade associations have asked for immediate reopening of the economy and ending the Covid-19 containment measures issued by the Government to reduce the loss of livelihoods from the effects of the pandemic.

The eight trade associations from across the retail, hospitality, transport creative, and entertainment sectors also backed the motion in Parliament urging the Government to concentrate on measures to revive the economy and vaccinate more people.

The associations said there is confusion among business people on the orders from the President on the one hand and the Judiciary on the other on Wednesday evening.

As the President extended the curfew and other containment orders, the High Court issued a determination that the orders issued to law enforcement agencies on the Covid-19 protocols are in breach of the Constitution.

At the same time, there is a motion in the National Assembly urging the Government to do away with all forms of lockdowns and concentrate on measures to revive the economy and vaccinate more people.

The associations also lamented alleged harassment of their members by police. They accused some security personnel of carting away products from bars and restaurants in addition to outright extortion.

Bar, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association Chairman Simon Njoroge urged the public to lobby MPs to support the motion in Parliament backed by ODM and proposed by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir. “MPs need to show that they care for the suffering of those hard hit by the pandemic by supporting the motion in the National Assembly urging the Executive to eliminate all forms of lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions and replace them with economically friendly containment measures and vaccination campaigns,” he said.

He added: “We believe that the voice of the people’s elected representatives is the voice of the people and it needs to be loud and clear that we need progress and to move forward from the devastating effects of Covid-19 on the economy.”

Mr Gachoka said that even as the motion is debated, the Government should consider opening up the economy and increasing vaccination campaigns to aid the recovery from the pandemic.

“We have seen this already in the matatu sector and the enforcement is ongoing. Most businesses operate the same way, taking loans from the same banks and repaying them the same way, and it’s time we began talking about how all Kenyans can be enabled to resume operating normally but safely,” he added.

Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurant Association of Kenya (PERAK) Nairobi chairman Frank Mbogo said that despite the issuance of a new set of protocols by the Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet secretary and the clear statement that restaurants close at 9pm, harassment by the police is rife.