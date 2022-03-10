Economy Transport secretary appoints EAC aviation safety chief as new KCAA boss

Mr Emile Nguza Arao. PHOTO | COURTESY | CASSOA

By BRIAN NGUGI

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has appointed Mr Emile Nguza Arao as the director general of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) for a period of three years.

The appointment will see Mr Arao take over the position from Mr Gilbert Kibe, who exits the State corporation next month after serving for two three-year terms.

“Following a diligent and successful recruitment process by the Board of directors at Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Emile Nguza Arao as the new director general of KCAA with effect from 22 April 2022,” said Mr Macharia in a statement.

Prior to his appointment Mr Arao –a US trained aircraft engineer and aviation veteran and businessman - headed the East AfricanC Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (EAC-Cassoa).

The Entebbe-based Cassoa is an institution of the East African Community bloc established to promote air safety and civil aviation development.

Mr Kibe took over from Col Hilary Kioko in April 2015 and has served as the KCAA boss for two terms.

Under the Civil Aviation Act, the KCAA is supposed “to manage, regulate and operate a safe, secure and efficient air transport system in Kenya.

Under this mandate the KCAA is supposed to undertake regular inspection to determine compliance with the aviation regulations as well as the operator’s own company approved manuals and procedures.