Treasury releases new Vision 2030 projects guidelines

Ministry of National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says a flagship project should have a direct impact on at least five socio-economic sectors and a favourable return on investment.

Mr Yatani said his ministry will vet and approve projects seeking to attain the status of Kenya Vision 2030 Flagship Programmes/Projects before their inclusion in the Medium Term Plans and sector plans.

National projects valued at Sh5 billion and below will be struck off from the list of flagship projects under the Vision 2030 plan under new guidelines issued by the Treasury.

“A flagship project should have wide geographical spread, directly benefit at least 50,000 households or 200,000 persons through improved service delivery, income generation and employment creation,” Mr Yatani said in the circular.

At the county level, projects should be valued at least Sh500 million and above to qualify.

Vision 2030 aims to transform Kenya into a newly industrialising, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030 and various departments have been listing projects as part of the vision to unlock funding.

The circular was sent to ministries, State agencies and county governments in efforts to reduce the haphazard inclusion of projects that do not meet the criteria.

The number of flagship projects has steadily increased from the initial 93 as identified in the Vision 2030 blueprint to 216.

“With the increase in the number of flagship programmes and projects, the scarcely available financial resources have continuously been thinly spread leading to low completion rates and or stalling of projects,” the circular dated February 2022 adds.

