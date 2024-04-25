Treasury under pressure to clear Sh162bn county funds

This creates a headache for the Treasury with a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) that has been struggling to collect taxes since the balance is more than double the Sh24.8 billion average monthly disbursements it has made to counties over the past nine months.
Last week, Council of Governors (CoG) Vice Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir governor), raised concerns that most of the counties were accessing their January disbursements this month.
“In another one month or so, the Controller of Budget (COB) will release a report on expenditure for quarter three (January- March 2024). A lot of the counties are accessing their January disbursements this week,” Mr Abdullahi said on April 15.
He noted that such counties did not access any of the quarter-three allocations during the period.