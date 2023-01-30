Economy Truck fined Sh14m for axle load rules breach

By EDWIN MUTAI

The highways authority has fined a truck owner Sh14 million for exceeding the maximum axle load allowed in the regional trunk road network.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) arrested the truck registration number KDA 027 T that was ferrying sand from Mashuru in Kajiado and detained it at the Athi River weighbridge in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

Kennedy Ndugire, senior engineer, axle load control at KeNHA said the truck whose owner has been fined Sh13.9 million for overloading continues to attract $50 or Sh6,200 daily in the parking fee.

The truck was found overloaded with 24 tonnes and 780 kilogrammes of sand and was seized at about 10.30pm on Thursday.

The East African Community Vehicle Load Control (Enforcement Measures), Regulations 2018 prescribe the minimum and maximum overloading fees.

Trucks found overloaded up to 20 kilogrammes are fined $45,546.65 (Sh5.6 million) while the maximum penalty is $375,266.60 (Sh46 million).

