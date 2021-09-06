Economy TSC commissioners worth Sh218m

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) building in Upper Hill, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary The five newly-appointed Teachers Service Commission (TSC) hold a combined wealth of Sh217.25 million, documents tabled in Parliament show.

The declarations are in line with the Public Officer Ethics Act that requires everyone joining the public service to make wealth declarations within 30 days of assuming State or public office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed the five last week, replacing five others whose terms at the teachers’ employer ended in March.

Ms Sharon Kisire, who has previously worked at Safaricom, Kenya Pipeline Company and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) tops the list at Sh80.25 million followed by Mr Salesa Abudo, the County Director of Education in Kitui who is worth Sh60 million.

Mr Nicodemus Anyang came third at Sh32 million followed by Ancetta Wafukho with a net wealth of Sh23 million while Ms Christine Kahindi came fifth at Sh22 million.

The five were picked from a short-list of 35 who were interviewed by the National Assembly committee on Education and Research.

They will serve for a non-renewable term of six years in line with Teachers Service Commission Act of 2012.

Ms Kisire served as Director of Resources at Safaricom, a deputy director of human capital at KWS and also had a two-year at the National Oil Corporation (Nock).

Mr Abudo told the National Assembly committee on Education and Research that hiswealth is spread in ownership of camels, cattle, goats, sheep, land and residential units.

Mrs Kahindi, who attributed her wealth to farming, businesses and lumpsum pay from TSC is a career teacher with a 36-year stint in three secondary schools including Lenana School.

Wealth declaration for those seeking top public offices is anchored in the Constitution as a tool in the fight against corruption while the Public Officer Ethics Act requires all State officers to submit their declaration forms once every two years.

The full financial disclosure is meant to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to detect and prevent corruption when top public servants are serving in office.