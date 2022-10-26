Economy TSC faces suit over Sh35bn medical cover for teachers

By EDWIN MUTAI

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is facing a fresh legal action over the award of a Sh35 billion medical insurance tender for teachers that a lawmaker says was tailored to benefit the current insurance provider.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah wants the TSC to cancel the tender that was awarded to AON Minet, which has been providing the services since 2019.

The expiring Sh35.22 billion teachers’ medical scheme is currently run by AON Minet, offering comprehensive medical insurance cover for 341,837 public school teachers.

Mr Omtatah claims that the TSC set unreasonable conditions aimed at eliminating competition in the multibillion-shillings tender to ensure Minet retains the lucrative deal.

“I demand the immediate cancellation of this rigged tender and that the procurement of a comprehensive teachers’ medical insurance cover must be done in accordance with the provisions of Article 227(1) of the Constitution and Kenya’s procurement laws,” said Mr Omtatah.

