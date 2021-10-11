Economy Two years in jail for barring children from inheritance

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The State will jail individuals who disinherit children for two years or slap them with a Sh500,000 fine if MPs approve a new Bill into law.

The Children Bill 2021 stipulates that every child has a right to inherit property under the Law of Succession Act.

“A person who…deprives a child any property or benefit accruing to the child under or by virtue of the law relating to inheritance commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand shillings, or to both,” the Bill states.

The Bill further states that the child shall be entitled to full restitution or the property of benefit accruing to the child.

“The action contemplated in…may be brought by a duly constituted next friend or by any other person in accordance with section Article 22 of the Constitution,” it states.

Through the Bill, the government wants taxpayers to fork out cash to establish child-friendly protection units in all police stations across the country.

“The Inspector General shall establish child protection units in every police station for the purposes of providing on a temporary basis, a safe and non-threatening environment for chiding in conflict with the law,” Majority Leader Amos Kimunya says in the Bill.

The new law punishes parents or guardians who willfully neglects or fails to take care of their children with a Sh500,000 and two years in jail.

The Children’s Bill 2021 directs the Director of Children’s Services to inspect all children protections units to guard against abuse of kids.

“The director may inspect children protection units established under section…to ascertain their compliance with the general standards prescribed for children’s institutions under the Act or any written law,” the Bill states.