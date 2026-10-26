Uber boda riders win first victory in account deactivation case

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Uber boda-boda riders pose for a picture during the unveiling of Uber electric bike at Movenpick Hotel, Nairobi on August 31, 2023.
By
Joseph Wangui
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Thirty-seven Uber motorcycle riders have secured an initial court victory in their battle with the ride-hailing company over account deactivations without adequately informing them and cutting off their earnings.
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