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Uber boda riders win first victory in account deactivation case

Uber boda-boda riders pose for a picture during the unveiling of Uber electric bike at Movenpick Hotel, Nairobi on August 31, 2023.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group


Thirty-seven Uber motorcycle riders have secured an initial court victory in their battle with the ride-hailing company over account deactivations without adequately informing them and cutting off their earnings.

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