The slow death of clotheslines: Why developers are banning hanging lines in modern estates

Visit any of the new estates coming up in Nairobi and other urban areas across the country and you will notice that one feature is increasingly hard to find: a clothesline. There are no more pieces of clothing fluttering from balconies, such as baby towels, pairs of socks or bedsheets clipped to wooden pegs. Laundry is being designed out of sight in modern apartments, with the washing machine being incorporated into the design.

For decades, the standard three-bedroom home came with a yard or at least two metal poles dedicated to drying clothes in the sun. Today, the equivalent space may be a compact laundry nook inside the house, often no bigger than a pantry. It will have plumbing and drainage, as well as a power socket for a washing machine and sometimes another for a tumble dryer.

If you are looking for a new apartment in Ruaka, Kitengela or Syokimau, the sales agent will probably show you that nook before the wardrobes. This change reflects a change in what developers believe modern urban living should look like.

Clothes drying on balconies in a building in Pipeline, Nairobi on July 10, 2022. Some high-end estates are banning clothesline. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Dennis Chomba, a manager at Optiven Agency, says that modern homebuyers are increasingly looking for functionality and convenience. He says that a dedicated laundry area reflects the changing lifestyles of urban homeowners and busy families.

Kingmax Mbarire, CEO of Kingsville Real Estate, says this preference is increasingly being translated into estate rules.

“Yes, we are slowly eliminating sun-drying. High-end estates are banning clothesline, with some imposing fines. Objectively speaking, it’s a social class trend amongst high-income, middle-class residents. In fact, any apartment being built right now without a washing machine provision is likely to struggle to find tenants.”

For developers and property managers, the argument is partly about aesthetics and partly about the value of shared spaces.

“Washing machines save busy families time, use water more predictably than hand-washing with a hosepipe — which is important for estates on boreholes — and give buildings a uniform look that helps landlords maintain their rental prices. They also protect privacy. For people with disabilities or elderly parents, a machine is not a luxury, but a means of achieving independence,” notes Chomba.





Price of convenience

The appliance market is already adapting to the new architecture. On Luthuli Avenue, Yusuf Asmali, an electronics specialist, says that the washer-dryer combination is now the best-selling appliance, rather than the single washing machine. Most commonly, these are 7–9 kg machines, reflecting the limited space available in many new apartments for two separate appliances.

However, these appliances are not cheap. A decent washing machine costs between Sh45,000 and Sh70,000 , while a washer-dryer combination costs between Sh85,000 and Sh140,000. Heat-pump dryers cost even more. Over time, though, the electricity bill tends to be more of a burden than the purchase price.

A dedicated laundry area reflects the changing lifestyles of urban homeowners and busy families. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Oliver Sida, an energy expert at Amado Solar Limited, estimates that a typical 30–40°C washing machine cycle uses around 0.4–0.9 kWh. A cold cycle uses around 0.2–0.5 kWh, whereas a hot hygiene cycle at 60–90°C can consume over 1.0–2.5 kWh.

A conventional vented or condenser resistive dryer uses between 2.5 and 5.0 kWh per cycle, with a typical load consuming around 3.5 kWh. A heat-pump dryer, which recovers and reuses heat during the drying process, uses around 1.0–2.0 kWh per cycle—roughly 50–60 per cent less.

In Kenya, these figures are important because of how token billing works. Kenya Power uses a three-month average to place consumers into one of three bands. Lifeline consumption of 0–30 kWh per month incurs a base energy charge of Sh12.14 per kWh, excluding taxes and levies.

Consumption of 31 to 100 kWh is charged at Sh16.50, while consumption above 100 kWh is charged at Sh18.57. For households that move into the higher consumption band, the cost of each additional unit increases.

Oliver illustrates this with an example of a family of four doing eight loads of washing per month. If they wash in cold water and dry clothes on a line, they would use 4–7 kWh, adding Sh100–180 to the token bill. Using a conventional tumble dryer for every load would add a further 20–28 kWh for drying alone, equating to roughly Sh500–750 a month, not including detergent and maintenance costs.

“If they wash on a warm setting and dry everything, they could easily be pushed into the high consumption band, where every unit of electricity costs more.”

Salty borehole water and frequent power fluctuations can shorten the lifespan of machines, particularly heating elements and motherboards, unless owners also purchase a surge guard and a water softener. A small, unventilated laundry room can lead to dampness and mould, which can pose a health risk if not properly managed.

There is a human cost as well, borne by domestic workers. “The mama fua who came twice a week now comes once, or is told to only mop,” notes Oliver.





What the sun still does better

Joy Adul, a scientist and sustainability researcher at Pennsylvania State University, says that although some claims made about sunlight are overstated, it does have genuine scientific advantages.

“We have romanticised the sun a little, but we haven’t been wrong about everything,” she says.

Joy Atieno Adul, a renewable energy expert. Photo credit: Pool

Sunlight provides both heat and ultraviolet radiation. UV radiation can damage the genetic material of bacteria and fungi, reducing their ability to survive or reproduce.

Sunlight also drives water out of fabric, thereby eliminating bacteria and fungi that thrive in damp environments.

However, this does not mean that tumble dryers are inherently unhygienic.

“It would be scientifically inaccurate to suggest that sunlight kills microorganisms that tumble dryers cannot,” says Joy. Modern tumble dryers, particularly those operating at sufficiently high temperatures, can also significantly reduce microbial contamination. In some circumstances, controlled heat-based drying can achieve more consistent microbial reductions than natural sunlight.”

The same caution applies to dust mites.

“Heat and drying conditions can reduce mite survival, but neither ordinary sun-drying nor a standard tumble-drying cycle can guarantee the complete elimination of mites or allergens,” she says.

For households with children, the appeal of sun-drying towels, underwear, socks, and bedding is understandable. These fabrics can retain sweat and moisture, and thorough drying reduces the conditions in which bacteria and fungi can persist. Sunlight may also have an antimicrobial effect.

However, Joy cautions against making a direct connection between sun-drying and lower rates of skin infections.

“We should be careful not to conclude that sun-drying directly prevents skin infections,” she says. “Such infections have multiple causes, and there is insufficient evidence to suggest that children whose clothes are sun-dried experience fewer skin infections than those whose clothes are machine-dried properly.”

The more important factors are adequate washing, suitable detergents, thorough drying and hygienic storage.

“From a public health perspective, access to clean, dry clothing matters more than whether the drying process involves sunlight or a machine.”

There is, however, one area where developers may need to think harder: ventilation. The main health risk may not be the dryer itself, but rather the location of the laundry room.

“There can be health risks if an indoor laundry room is poorly ventilated or inadequately designed,” says Joy.

When wet clothes are hung indoors to dry, water evaporates into the surrounding air. In an enclosed room, the relative humidity can quickly rise, especially if several loads are regularly dried indoors. Persistent humidity can encourage condensation and mould growth.

Exposure to indoor mould can trigger allergic reactions and respiratory irritation, and can exacerbate asthma, particularly in susceptible individuals.

“The priority for developers should therefore be to ensure effective ventilation, drainage and humidity control, and to provide sufficient drying space, rather than simply allocating a small, enclosed room for laundry,” says Joy.

From a sustainability perspective, sunlight is the most efficient way to dry clothes when the weather allows because the energy for evaporation comes from the sun rather than purchased electricity. This is particularly relevant in Kenya, where strong solar radiation is received for much of the year. However, dryers are useful in wet weather or where outdoor space is limited, and heat-pump models are the better choice for households that need one.

She also takes issue with a common claim among solar marketers. “Using solar-generated electricity to power a dryer is not necessarily more energy-efficient than drying clothes directly in the sun. Solar panels only convert a portion of incoming sunlight into electricity, which then has to operate the appliance.”

Joy recommends a hybrid approach: drying outdoors when the weather permits and using efficient machines when it does not. “Sustainable housing should not simply replace traditional practices with electrical appliances in the name of modernisation. It should incorporate design solutions that combine convenience, public health, affordability, and environmental responsibility.”