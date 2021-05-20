Economy Uhuru castigates Lamu port naysayers on launch

A ship docks at Lamu Port during the official launch by President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated those who doubted the viability of the port of Lamu terming the launch as an important milestone that will give Kenya more business opportunities with the neighbouring countries.

Speaking Thursday, Mr Kenyatta said the successful launch has proved wrong those who had raised doubt on whether the project started over five years ago will come to fruition.

Speaking Thursday, Mr Kenyatta said the successful launch has proved wrong those who had raised doubt on whether the project started over five years ago will come to fruition.

“As we witness the operationalisation of the port I remember some doubting Thomas who questioned its viability wondering if it can ever be built, they should stop wondering, we are here,” said Mr Kenyatta.

“And those who doubt its viability just as they doubted our ability to build it, will also be put to shame,” he added.

He said the project is a good investment that will deliver on its promise once it’s fully operational.

Mr Kenyatta witnessed the docking and discharge of cargo from MV CAP Carmel, the first vessel to call at the Lamu Port. The 204-metre Singaporean container ship sailed from the Port of Dar es Salaam headed to Salalah in Oman.

Kenya has cut tariff for ships docking at the new Lamu Port by up to 50 percent of the rates charged at the Mombasa facility to lure more vessels at the facility.

The new facility is expected to be the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa and will target countries along the Indian Ocean Islands such as Seychelles and Comoros among others.

The depth of the port, which is 17.5 metres makes it ideal for handling large ships that cannot dock at the port of Mombasa whose depth is 15 metres.

The port is a key part of the wider Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, which is being implemented at a total cost of Sh2.5 trillion ($24 billion) and will mainly target transshipment cargo.