Economy Uhuru Kenyatta in-law free to auction step-mum’s property

The High Court has declined to stop former President Uhuru Kenyatta's brother-in-law Udi Gecaga from auctioning his stepmother’s assets. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has declined to stop former President Uhuru Kenyatta's brother-in-law Udi Gecaga from auctioning his stepmother’s assets after losing a long-running court case arising from the transfer of shares in an insurance firm.

Ms Margaret Gacigi Gecaga, who has lost several court cases to Mr Udi, wanted the High Court to suspend a second auction until the auctioneer tables proceed from a previous sale.

Margaret argued that the goods attached by the auctioneer and sold on February 2, last year were enough to settle the Sh655,670, she was compelled to pay Mr Udi, by the court.

The two were battling over the transfer of 3,283,494 shares in Gateway Insurance Co. Ltd held by the late Dr Bethuel Mareka Gecaga, to Quinvest Ltd, a company belonging to Udi.

The transfer was made sometime in 2012 and Margaret challenged the process claiming it was fraudulent but lost the case and was condemned to pay Udi costs incurred in the matter.

“In the premises, I find that the plaintiff has not made out a case for a stay of execution. I find no merit in the application and the same is dismissed with costs,” Justice Alfred Mabeya said.

The judge said after looking at the catalogue for the sale of the goods at the auction and the proclamation notice, the items were not undervalued as claimed by Margaret.

Udi was married to Kenyatta’s elder sister, Jane Wambui, popularly known as Jeni.

