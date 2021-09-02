Economy Uhuru rejects Bill on mandatory housing, amenities for refugees

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary The Refugee Bill, 2019l sought to compel the Interior ministry and counties to provide transit centres— temporary housing centres— for refugees and asylum seekers but did not include detention centres.

President Kenyatta rejected the provision saying that it excluded detention centres like prisons, police stations, immigration centres and remands that are under the law used as holding grounds for refugees and asylum seekers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rejected a Bill that would have compelled the State to provide housing and social amenities to refugees at special transit centres, saying it did not consider critical infrastructures such as police stations and prisons.

Mr Kenyatta’s rejection of the Bill comes at a time Nairobi has said that it will close two camps holding over 400, 000 refugees by June next year, citing the facilities’ links to terrorism and smuggling of small-arms.

“The president notes that the effect of the omission of the proposed definition is in conflict with section 4 and 12(3) (g) of the Persons Deprived of Liberty Act of 2014 which provides that detention facilities may be used as holding centres for refugees and asylum seekers,” read President Kenyatta’s message to Parliament.

The Bill was on Wednesday returned to the National Assembly Committee on National Security and Administration to include the changes.

Kenya has already declared plans to shut down two of the world’s biggest refugees camps— Kakuma and Dadaab— located in Turkana and Garissa counties respectively.

The country informed the United Nations of its decision citing national security concerns over infiltration by militants from the Al Shabaab Islamist group and proliferation of small arms from war-torn South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia.