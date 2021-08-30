Economy Union wants UoN vice-chancellor Kiama jailed for contempt

University of Nairobi council chair Julia Ojiambo, Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama (centre) and council member Marie Rarieya (right) during a press conference announcing changes in governance structure, July 9, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A lecturers’ union wants the University of Nairobi (UoN) vice-chancellor Stephen Kiama and eight other senior officials jailed for disregarding a court order over the restructuring of the institution in a move that saw some schools and courses abolished.

In an application certified as urgent, University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) says UoN has gone ahead and implemented the changes announced last month, despite the existence of a court order halting the process.

The union says Prof Kiama and the institution have unlawfully appointed staff in non-existent positions who have begun issuing directives, and memos, yet their occupation of the positions stands suspended by the court.

Other than Prof Kiama, the union wants Prof Julius Ogeng’o (Acting Associate VC Academic Affairs), Mr Brian Ouma (Acting Chief Operations Officer), and Prof Ephraim Wahome (acting Executive Dean, Faculty of Arts), jailed for six months for disobeying the order issued on July 22.

Others to be cited for contempt are Prof John Mande (acting Executive Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine), Prof Francis Mulaa (Acting Executive Dean, Faculty of Science & Technology), Prof Winfred Kamau (acting Executive Dean, Faculty of Law), Prof Leonidah Kerubo (Associate Dean, Faculty of Science & Technology) and Prof Mohamud Jama (Acting Executive Dean, Faculty of Social Science).

“That the above be punished for contempt of court by committal to civil jail for a period of not more than six months or as directed by the court and or fined Sh500,000, each in accordance with the law,” the application reads.

Through lawyer Titus Koceyo, Uasu further wants the court to quash all the actions and decisions or steps taken by UoN officials in a bid to implement the proposed changes, which were announced in a memo dated July 14, 2021.

Justice Maureen Onyango had issued a temporary order, barring the university from implanting the changes or forwarding the memo to the CS Ministry of Education or Commission of Higher Education for consideration.

The lecturers union argued that the proposed changes have no policy framework nor transitional guidelines, a move they argued has caused anxiety, disquiet, and confusion in the university.

The contempt application will be heard on September 26.